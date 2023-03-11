Her Boyfriend’s Ex-Girlfriend Attempted To Kiss Him On A Night Out With Some Of Their Friends

Are you ever suspicious of someone who still hangs out with their ex-partner?

One woman is at a loss for what to do after her boyfriend went for a night out with some friends and his ex-girlfriend, who eventually tried to kiss him.

She’s 22-years-old and has been with her boyfriend, Tom, for four years. When Tom was 16, he dated a girl named Leah for two months. Leah is still in his life, as she’s a part of his big friend group that he often hangs out with.

She’s met Leah a few times and even considered her a friend. That is, until now.

This past Friday, Tom texted her and asked if he could go clubbing with his friends. She thought it was odd that he had to ask her until she discovered he would be pre-gaming at Leah’s house. Strangely, only Tom and another girl from their friend group were invited to the pre-game.

When he asked if he could bring his girlfriend and another one of their guy friends, Leah said yes to the guy but didn’t say anything about bringing her.

“It got to 7 o’clock on Saturday night, and Leah’s friend came and picked him up from his house,” she recalled. “I waved them off and spent the night watching Netflix and drinking wine.”

Tom didn’t get home until around 5:00 am and was quite drunk. However, this was normal to her, as the clubs he and his friends go to don’t close until the wee hours of the morning.

After Tom recovered from his big night, the two of them went out to dinner. As he was dropping her off back at her house, he revealed to her that Leah had tried to kiss him while they were in the club.

