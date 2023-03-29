Her Dad’s Wife Tried Everything To Cut Her Out Of The Family, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Dad’s Wife To Her Wedding

When this woman in her thirties was just 11-years-old, her parents split up. At the time, her dad moved into an apartment, and she tried to make sense of the whole thing– assuming her parent’s relationship had just broken down.

Later, though, her dad got remarried. And a couple of years afterward, her dad’s wife revealed how they had been seeing each other for quite some time.

But unfortunately, that was not the only issue she had with her dad’s new relationship. Instead, she also claimed that from the start– when they were just dating– her dad’s girlfriend simply hated her.

To her dad’s girlfriend, she was a symbol representing her dad’s previous life.

“And she wanted it to be the two of them and her daughter– who is about 10 years younger than me– from a previous relationship,” she recalled.

So, her dad’s girlfriend essentially tried everything to cut her out of her dad’s life. It even got so bad that her dad had to contact her behind his girlfriend’s back and keep their communication a secret!

Plus, once her now-stepsister said, “I want to be just like you,” her dad’s girlfriend was not happy about that, either. So, she was not allowed anywhere near her stepsister, either.

As many kids would in this situation, though, she tried to get her dad’s new girlfriend to like her.

At the same time, her dad and his girlfriend also had a few breakups. But they always wound up getting back together.

