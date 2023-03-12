Her Mom Asked For Her Address In Case Of An Emergency, But She Won’t Give It To Her Because She’s Scared For Her Mom To Know Where She Lives

Have you ever been in love with someone your parents don’t approve of? It’s something that happens to a lot of people, and it can demolish certain relationships.

One young woman is having difficulty reconciling with her parents after they freaked out because she’s living with her boyfriend, whom they will not give a chance.

She and her boyfriend are 23-years-old and have been dating for a couple of years. She hid her relationship for as long as possible because she knew that her parents wouldn’t approve of him for several reasons.

However, she couldn’t keep her relationship a secret for long. Finally, her mom found out after following her when she went on a date with him one day.

Her mom gave her such a hard time that she broke down and cried harder than she has in a long time.

“The things they said about me and my boyfriend were extremely hurtful, and I decided enough was enough,” she recalled. “My boyfriend immediately had me move in, and my sister helped.”

Now that she’s been living with her boyfriend for a few months, her parents have had time to cool down. She hasn’t given either of them her new address.

They have not apologized for how they reacted, and her dad is still not talking to her.

Her mom has been communicating with her, but they haven’t quite patched things up. But now, she’s been asking for her address. She wants it in case she is ever in an emergency.

