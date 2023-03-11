Her Mother-In-Law Came To Visit And Left Angry Because She Wouldn’t Allow Her To Take Her Toddler Daughter To The Park Due To Bad Behavior

There are many different parenting styles, and every family has their own way of disciplining their children when they misbehave.

One woman recently upset her mother-in-law after telling her she couldn’t take her granddaughter to the park on her last day in town because she was misbehaving the night before.

She and her husband have been married for five years and have a four-year-old daughter together. Recently, her mother-in-law stayed at their house for a week to visit. She spent lots of great quality time with her daughter.

The night before her last day in town, her mother-in-law asked if she could take her daughter to the park. They told her yes.

Unfortunately, her daughter put her through a terrible time that night, and she ended up having a “rough day.”

“She refused to clean up her toys and threw a fit when bath time came around,” she explained. “I even pushed bath time back 10 minutes. In the bath, she repeatedly was splashing water outside the tub. I had asked her many times to stop. She didn’t.”

She tried telling her daughter that if she didn’t tidy up her mess, she wouldn’t go to the park with her grandmother the next day. That didn’t work.

When it was time to tuck her in, her daughter started fussing, screaming, and throwing herself on the floor, saying she wanted to play.

So, she told her that she would leave the room to get a glass of water and that if she wasn’t in bed by the time she got back, she would not go to the park.

