Her Sister-In-Law Is Saying She Sabotaged Her After Challenging Her To A Bake-Off And Losing

Competitions between family members don’t always end up going as planned. Whether you’re playing a board game, a sport, or having a cook-off, when competing against a family member, things can get ugly.

One woman recently upset her sister-in-law after beating her in a bake-off, and she can’t seem to get past it.

She’s 29 and has spent many holidays with her husband’s family. They have a new sister-in-law, Sophie, who is 26 and married her husband’s brother in late 2021. This will be the first year Sophie stays with the family for the upcoming holidays.

They’ll be having a family gathering in about a month, and her mother-in-law likes to have the best homemade baked goods and treats since she’s a trained patissier. So she gets assigned certain treats to make by her mother-in-law.

Sophie walked in as she sat in the kitchen with her mother-in-law and her brother’s sister to plan what ingredients they needed for baking.

Sophie started boasting about how she could bake better brownies and other goods than she could. She was about to let Sophie take on some of the baked goods, but their mother-in-law told her she couldn’t, as she insisted on having the best of the best for desserts at a family gathering.

Then, in an effort to impress their mother-in-law, Sophie challenged her to a bake-off to see who is the best baker between the two of them.

“We made brownies, tiramisu, lemon meringue, and the family judged between us, and everyone voted in my favor,” she said.

Sophie was upset about losing and accused her of lying about her baking skills. Sophie also accused her of purposefully trying to embarrass her in front of their in-laws.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.