Here Are 5 Houseplants Every Beginner Can Grow Without Much Trouble

We’ve all seen those rooms filled with lush greenery on Pinterest, an aesthetic that seems impossible to achieve, especially for those of us without green thumbs.

If every plant you’ve touched has withered away, you might’ve given up on the idea of being a plant parent altogether. But maybe growing plants doesn’t have to be so hard.

You just need to find the plants that align with your lifestyle. And sometimes, that means settling for the easiest houseplants to keep alive. Not everyone needs a greenhouse filled with the neediest flowers and shrubs.

So if you’re a beginner plant parent looking to care for some plant babies, try adding one of these options to your home.

Aloe Vera

Aloe is a pretty plant that gives off summertime vibes. And it isn’t just meant for treating sunburns. It can also be one of the easiest plants to maintain. It only needs watering every two to three weeks, along with some bright, natural sunlight.

The plant is similar to a succulent and has thick leaves that store water. It actually thrives when left alone!

Cast Iron Plant

This tough plant can take neglect like a champ. It can go up to three weeks without water. Before watering, make sure the soil is completely dried out first.

