Here’s A Recipe For How You Can Make Irish Soda Bread This Saint Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up next week, you’ll want to celebrate with a traditional Irish meal. Irish soda bread is a good place to start. It’s an Irish staple, and it’s actually pretty easy to make since this bread does not require any yeast.

It was invented in Ireland in the early nineteenth century as a way to make bread without an oven. Those who did not have an oven would bake the soda bread in a cast-iron pot over a fire.

TikToker Ereka Vetrini (@erekasfood) is sharing her recipe for Irish soda bread in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

No matter how you bake your Irish soda bread, be sure to have plenty of butter at the ready! Here’s everything you need to know to create the tastiest soda bread.

Dough Ingredients:

-4 1/4 cups of flour

-1 teaspoon of baking soda

-1 teaspoon of salt

-4 tablespoons of sugar

