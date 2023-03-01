Here’s A Recipe For St. Patrick’s Day Punch To Get You In The Shamrock Spirit

St. Patrick’s Day is weeks away, and already, images of shamrocks, leprechauns, and pots of gold are filling everyone’s vision.

Although it might still seem far away, now’s the time to begin planning your get-togethers–or, more specifically, what people are going to eat and drink at this gathering.

No party is complete without punch. So create some leprechaun-like fun with this St. Patrick’s Day punch at your party.

Obviously, it’s green and garnished with St. Patty symbols.

TikToker @realtipsybartender is showing celebrators of the Irish holiday how to make this sweet, fruity, and fizzy St. Patrick’s Day themed drink.

Start off by pouring a packet of Kool-Aid Lemon Lime drink mix into a pitcher. Next, pour some rum and melon liqueur.

Grab a 46-ounce can of pineapple juice and add about half of that to the alcohol.

Stir the mixture, then cut circular slices of a green apple. Using a shamrock cookie cutter, cut shamrock shapes out of the apple slices. Toss the shamrock-shaped apples into the pitcher.

Next, open a bottle of Sprite and pour until the entire pitcher is filled. Now, break out a bottle of corn syrup.

Drizzle some of the syrup onto a flat and sanitary surface. Then, take a drinking glass and roll the rim of the glass into the corn syrup.

