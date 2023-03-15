Here’s How You Can Make A Corned Beef Dinner Right In Your Crockpot

When you think of traditional Irish fare, images of soda bread, a hearty stew, and corned beef with cabbage probably come to mind.

But did you know that corned beef and cabbage actually isn’t traditionally Irish? Now, Irish bacon and cabbage are a more authentic pairing.

The origins of corned beef and cabbage started in 19th century America when Irish immigrants substituted bacon for corned beef.

Upon arriving in America, they noticed that bacon was pretty pricey. Corned beef was similar to bacon and cheaper, so the shift to more affordable meat was a natural move.

Although this current, well-known version is much different than the original dish, that doesn’t mean you can’t still make it for St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s the symbol of Irish food here in America, so feel free to indulge. You won’t be committing a cultural crime.

TikToker Erica (@cookiterica) is demonstrating how to make the classic corned beef and cabbage in a crockpot.

All you have to do is throw the ingredients in the crockpot in the morning and let it do its thing! By the time you come home from work, you’ll have a whole meal ready and waiting for you.

“If a delicious and juicy corned beef dinner is what you’re after, the crockpot is always the way to go,” said Erica.

