If You Love DIY And Decorating The Entrance To Your Home, Check Out Her Spring Arch Tutorial

If you are a DIY addict, you’re probably looking for some ideas for home decor now that the weather is warming up.

So, welcome in the spring season by creating a floral display in front of your home, and get excited for the warmer days ahead!

Decorating the entrance to your home is not just reserved for Christmas and wreaths. Front door displays can be applied to all seasons.

You’ll have the most stylish house on the block this spring after making an extravagant floral arch for your front door.

It provides an eye-catching setting for photos, making it Instagram-worthy for sure. Plus, your home will look super festive for Easter.

TikToker Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell) is the queen of easy home decor projects and recipe ideas, so you bet she’s already busy sprucing up her home for the springtime.

Her video demonstrating how she created a floral arch on her front porch has received over a million views.

For this particular project, real plants may be difficult to keep fresh, so invest in some artificial blooms instead.

Unlike live greenery, fake flowers can be arranged anywhere around the house without a problem.

To get started on the archway, attach chicken wire to a PVC pipe base, then fasten thirty strands of artificial flower garlands to the pipes with zip ties.

