Lucky Charms Shots Will Definitely Help You Get The St. Patrick’s Day Party Started

However you might celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, one thing’s for sure: the presence of booze. St. Paddy’s is just around the corner, so it’s time we get the party started!

Make the most out of this incredibly green holiday with Lucky Charms shots. Everyone loves a good shot from time to time.

And Lucky Charms may be your favorite breakfast cereal from childhood, but this recipe isn’t Lucky Charms as you know them.

We’re doing Lucky Charms adult-style today! So if you feel like getting the creative juices flowing this holiday, just know that these shots will kick your celebration up a notch.

TikToker @blondeandboozy is showing you how to make Lucky Charms shots that you can down at home with your BFFs or before a spectacular St. Paddy’s parade.

Whatever your plans are, Lucky Charms shots fit the bill. Plus, they’re a blast to make and will look super cute in pictures.

This recipe calls for creme de menthe, which is what will give your shots their color. Creme de menthe is a sweet, mint-flavored alcoholic beverage with cooling properties and boasts a glowing, emerald green shade. There’s also a colorless version, so make sure you don’t pick up the wrong kind.

In a bowl, mix vanilla pudding, one and a half cups of milk, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Stir well, then add your alcohol!

Pour in a quarter cup of creme de menthe and a half cup of whipped vodka. The whipped vodka, infused with a hint of vanilla, will provide the soft sweetness of a comforting dessert and goes down smoothly.

