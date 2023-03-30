She Decided To Have Her Grandfather Fill The “Father Of The Bride” Role At Her Wedding, But Her Mom And Stepdad Are So Upset With Her

When this young woman was just 6-years-old, she lost her dad. And the tragedy was completely unexpected.

Her dad was not sick or anything like that. Instead, he just left her house for work one morning and never returned home.

After his death, her mom was left reeling. And due to the trauma, her mom was reportedly not the best parent at the time.

So, her paternal grandparents stepped in to be there for both of them. But they were especially there for her.

By the time she was 8-years-old, her grandmother sadly passed away, too. Still, her grandpa was her rock throughout it all.

The same day that she found out her grandmother had died, though, just so happened to be the same day she learned that her mother had been dating someone new. And her mom wanted her to meet the guy.

His name was John, and her mom wound up marrying him about a year later– meaning that John is now her stepdad.

“It made me sad that mom had moved on. Made me afraid that they would expect me to think of John as my new dad,” she recalled.

“I remember hating that he was already calling me his kid.”

