She Has An Easy Way For You To Get Wrinkle-Free Sheets Without Having To Go Through The Process Of Ironing Them

The feeling of clean, fresh sheets on your skin after a nice, long shower or a refreshing soak in the tub is like heaven on earth. The combination makes it the perfect end to an exhausting day.

Smooth sheets are the picture of comfort and luxury, which is something that everyone strives for. So when you pull the covers away to reveal ugly wrinkled sheets, the sight of them causes you to scrunch up your nose.

Life often gets in the way of keeping things in tip-top condition. For example, while you’re slumbering through the night, your sheets are bound to get some wrinkles.

And sometimes, you get busy and might let them sit in the dryer all day before removing them.

So what’s your next course of action? Well, you could iron them. But let’s face it, not many of us enjoy the task, and who has the time for it anyway?

Ironing is just so much work–and it’s boring, too. The chore is repetitive, requiring you to stand in place and glide the iron back and forth a million times.

And in the end, the item you were ironing doesn’t seem to look much better. It all feels like a big waste of time and would give anyone a headache.

If you want to achieve wrinkle-free sheets without having to go through the process of ironing them, check out this bedding hack on TikTok from interior designer Kate Kerdi (@katekerdiinteriors).

First, put the sheets on the bed and make sure they are taut.

