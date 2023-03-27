She Secretly Moved Her Financial Aid Money For College Into A New Account, Because She Was Concerned About Her Mom Mismanaging That Money

For college students, sorting out financial aid plans can be really stressful, especially when your parents aren’t the most helpful.

One young student has been put under tremendous pressure after her mom requested access to her financial aid funds.

She’s 18-years-old and is in the second semester of her first year of college. From the beginning, she and her family knew she would have to receive financial aid to pay her tuition. Her financial aid money is typically deposited directly into an account she shares with her mom.

Things began getting stressful when her mom mentioned that once the financial aid money was deposited, she would take it out of the account and instead send her money every week.

Her mom’s plan made her uncomfortable, as she had done this in the past with her older sister and ended up using her financial aid money to pay for a family vacation to Disney. Her dad ended up having to pay her older sister back.

She was shut down whenever she tried to confront her mom about her concerns. So, she confided in her dad and sister instead.

They both suggested that she secretly open her own bank account and reroute the financial aid funds into it without her mom knowing. She knew that if her mom found out, she’d be furious, and she’d be ordered to switch the accounts immediately.

As the days passed, she stayed as secretive about her new bank account as possible.

“I said nothing about my plan,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.