She Was Convinced She Experienced Pretty Privilege Throughout Her Life, But That All Changed Once She Got A Handsome Boyfriend

Have you ever heard the term ‘pretty privilege?’ If not, let me break it down for you.

Pretty privilege is essentially a phenomenon where if you are considered beautiful or attractive in society’s eyes or fit society’s beauty standards, you’re bound to have advantages in just about every single aspect of life.

If you are outstandingly attractive or look a lot like society’s desirable types, you’re likely to have better opportunities than those who don’t. It’s unfair and petty, but that’s how pretty privilege works.

One woman on TikTok was convinced that she had experienced pretty privilege in her life, but everything changed once she got a handsome boyfriend.

“All my life, I thought I had somewhat of a pretty privilege,” says TikTok user Kat (@smigikfit). “But I didn’t know what pretty privilege really was until I started going places with my boyfriend, who is extremely handsome.”

Days after making the initial video, Kat did post a “boyfriend reveal video,” and yes, her boyfriend is very handsome.

Since she started dating her handsome boyfriend, Kat noticed a few pleasant perks she didn’t typically experience before while going places with him.

For example, Kat has been to a Chipotle restaurant with her boyfriend a few times. This particular location has a lot of female employees.

Now, every time Kat goes into that Chipotle, the ladies ask how her boyfriend is doing and give her discounts!

