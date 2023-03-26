She Went On A Date With A Guy, And Then He Ended Up Stalking Her For 6 Long Years

Being stalked makes you fear for your safety. You always have to be on guard and carefully watch your back no matter where you are. Could you imagine living like this for years?

TikToker Emily Mazza (@emazza) is sharing the story of how a man ended up stalking her for six long years after their one and only date. She feels comfortable talking about her experience now because he is no longer alive.

Emily was 17-years-old when he first began stalking her. He was in his mid-twenties, but at the time, she wasn’t aware of how much older he was than her.

They went on one date together, and afterward, he dropped her off at her house. So, unfortunately, he knew where she lived.

After discovering his age and the fact that he already had a girlfriend, Emily ended things. But he wouldn’t take no for an answer. Instead, he constantly showed up at her house unannounced and left presents at her door.

He also went to her job just to watch her work. Emily also received gift cards from an anonymous sender, but obviously, it was him.

He even created several fake social media accounts to contact her, and each time, they all had profile pictures of Bart Simpson.

Apparently, he had a weird obsession with Bart. Emily kept blocking the accounts, but a new one would always pop back up in her inbox.

When she turned 21, Emily thought the stalking had finally come to an end. But sadly, that wasn’t the case.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.