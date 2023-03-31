She’s Not Sure How To Resolve Things With Her Boyfriend After Getting Into An Argument When He Told Her He’s Going On Vacation With A Girl Who Confessed To Having Feelings For Him

For some women, having a boyfriend with a lot of female friends can be a little uncomfortable, especially if one of them has outwardly flirted with him.

One woman is unsure how to resolve things with her boyfriend after getting into an argument when he told her he is going on vacation with a girl who is always trying to make moves on him.

It’s gotten so tense that now she isn’t sure if she wants to move in with him anymore.

She and her boyfriend are both 23-years-old and have gotten quite serious over the last 2 years. However, this argument between them has been going on for several weeks.

Her boyfriend is part of a friend group who recently decided to plan a vacation before the summer. She was invited to go but isn’t able to because of her schedule as a teacher.

There is another reason she doesn’t want to join them, and it has to do with one of the girls going on the trip.

Four girls are going, and she doesn’t have any issues with three of them, but one of them has always treated her terribly.

This girl has confessed to her boyfriend that she has feelings for him, although she knows he’s been in a relationship for two years. Behind her back, this girl has tried to get intimate with her boyfriend and has attempted to kiss him on multiple occasions.

To make things worse, the girl has also said nasty things about her to their friend group, constantly making fun of her appearance and gossiping.

