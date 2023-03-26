She’s Refusing To Attend Her Eldest Daughter’s Wedding Because Her Daughter Is Marrying The Older Brother Of A Girl Who Relentlessly Bullied Her Youngest Daughter In High School

This woman’s oldest daughter recently got engaged. But, she honestly cannot support the wedding after learning what the sister of her eldest daughter’s fiancé did to her younger daughter in high school.

Apparently, her younger daughter was bullied relentlessly in high school and even after graduation.

The teen was constantly called horrible names, but her younger daughter did not tell anyone about what had been happening at school.

Instead, she ultimately found out a lot later when her youngest daughter tragically took her own life as a result of the bullying.

“[My youngest daughter] is no longer with us. Her passing changed me a lot, I think,” she said.

And now, part of the group of bullies will be marrying into her family. More specifically, the sister of her eldest daughter’s fiancé was one of the bullies, along with her friends.

She later found out that the fiancé’s sister and her friends had bullied other children as well. However, her youngest daughter was a shy and quiet girl who was the group’s main target.

So, after she learned her eldest daughter was in a relationship with the bully’s older brother, she understandably was not very happy. Still, she tried to give them a chance.

But, the bully never apologized to her youngest daughter. Instead, the sister of her eldest daughter’s fiancé just gave her family a “half-hearted apology.”

