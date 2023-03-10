She’s Sharing The “Little Things” That She And Her Husband Still Do To Make Their Relationship Stronger After Spending 13 Years Together

When you’ve been with someone for a long time, it’s easy to get too comfortable in the relationship. Once you’ve experienced the honeymoon phase and spent countless hours together, things start to die down.

The connection becomes less intense, and certain communications, such as compliments or words of gratitude, don’t seem as necessary.

If you feel like you’ve become checked out and your relationship is stuck in a rut, here are some practices you should apply in your daily life to reignite the spark.

TikToker Caitlin Fladager (@caitlinfladager) has been married to her husband for thirteen years, and this is how they keep the romance fresh and their relationship strong.

First of all, they make an effort to kiss each other in greeting when one of them comes home from work or a kiss goodbye when one of them leaves the house. It seems simple, but it can really make a difference.

In the beginning stages of dating, every kiss probably felt brand-new. Now that you’ve been with your partner for years, the act of kissing might have become less frequent. By giving your significant other even just a quick kiss, you’re building back the fire you had before.

Caitlin’s next tip is to hold hands in public. Over time, this is another action that happens a lot less, especially when you have kids. Holding hands strengthens your relationship and gives each other a sense of security.

Another tip they began implementing into their lives is saying “thank you” to each other more often. Verbally let your partner know you appreciate them for the things they do.

Expressing gratitude will lead to more satisfaction in your relationship because your S.O. will know you aren’t just taking them for granted.

