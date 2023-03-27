The Wedding Speech That He Gave At His Brother’s Wedding Is Absolutely Hysterical

There’s a lot of pressure when it comes to preparing a best man speech for your brother’s wedding. But this groom’s brother nailed it.

His speech hit all the right notes. There was humor, childhood anecdotes, and plenty of emotion, drawing the crowd to tears.

TikTok creator Isaac’s (@isaac9ice) page is all about wedding-related content. Recently, he posted a video featuring one hilarious and show-stopping wedding speech dedicated to the happy couple Lance and Teresa. Here’s what it entailed.

First, the speaker discussed his brother Lance’s high school days. And Lance sure did get around back then!

“So starting in high school, my brother had a long string of girlfriends which would always be introduced to us around the holidays to ensure as many family members as possible could be introduced to them as quickly as possible,” he said, eliciting several laughs from the audience.

He then described how the introduction of Lance’s new girlfriends posed a problem when it came time for family photos. Someone would always have to “gently suggest” to the girlfriend to stand at the end of the group shot.

And then, when Christmastime came around, there was the issue of finding Christmas presents for the girlfriends.

“We always were trying to find some tired re-gift we could give them. And they would say things like, ‘yeah, next year me and Lance will probably spend the holidays with my family,'” he recalled.

“And I remember thinking, ‘I’m sure you will,’ knowing perfectly well that they wouldn’t be around next year.”

