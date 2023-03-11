Want To Serve Alcohol At Your Wedding Without Burning A Hole In Your Wallet? Here Are 6 Ways You Can Save Cash On Your Cocktails

Once you have survived the ceremony anxiety and officially tied the knot with your partner, there is no better feeling than kicking back and sipping on an ice-cold drink with your guests.

If you opt to serve alcohol at your wedding, the beverages can really shape the atmosphere of your event– encouraging your loved ones to let loose and celebrate your nuptials.

While many couples want alcohol to be a part of their wedding festivities, though, the drinks can put a serious dent in your wallet. This is especially true if you host an open bar and allow guests to order unlimited beverages.

In fact, wine, beer, and liquors generally account for between eight and 20 percent of your overall wedding budget.

So, according to Event Planning, alcohol alone could cost you approximately $4,500 for a wedding of 150 people– assuming each person drinks an average of six drinks over a six-hour event.

Obviously, this figure will vary depending on the location of your venue, the size of your guest list, how long you actually serve alcohol, and what kind of beverages are available.

Still, your alcohol expenses do not have to leave you feeling totally hungover following your big day. Instead, there are actually a few key ways you can save money on your wedding drinks without sacrificing any of the fun.

Forego The Pre-Ceremony Cheers

While you and your bridesmaids get ready to grace the aisle, you may want to offer a pre-ceremony welcome drink to your arriving guests.

