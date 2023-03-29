Wedding Planners Are Worth It: Here Are 5 Ways They Can Save You Time, Money, And Stress

After your partner proposes, and you say, “I do,” the engagement high is unbeatable.

Then, once reality starts to sink in and you realize you have to actually start planning your wedding, you may become totally overwhelmed.

Not only are weddings a hefty financial investment, but there are also so many little things to take into consideration. From vendor attainment, contract negotiation, and guest seating arrangements to floral options, color palettes, and day-of logistics– there is a lot to figure out.

And for many brides, becoming entrenched in the planning just adds stress and takes away from the simple joy of being engaged. That’s why for some couples, hiring a wedding planner is entirely worth it.

In 2022, the national average cost of a wedding planner was $1,900, according to a study conducted by The Knot. However, it is important to note that this price will likely vary based on geographic location and the extent of services.

For instance, hiring a full-service planner versus a day-of wedding coordinator.

Now, even $1,900 may seem like a lofty price tag on top of an already expensive wedding day. But don’t get discouraged– because there are five key ways that wedding planners can save you time, money, and stress.

1. Cut Out Contractual Complications

Putting together a full-day event with 100+ guests is obviously complicated. So, it is naive to believe that you won’t encounter any roadblocks throughout this process.

