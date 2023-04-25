An 80-Year-Old High School Janitor Was Forced To Come Out Of Retirement After His Rent Was Increased By $400 A Month, But Some Of The Students At His School Raised Enough Money To Help Him Retire Again

Rising prices across the country are bleeding some families dry. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly harder to afford a decent lifestyle, even for those with full-time jobs.

But older Americans are especially feeling the strain. An 80-year-old high school janitor, Mr. James, was forced to come out of retirement after his rent was raised.

Mr. James returned to work earlier this year at Callisburg High School in Texas, despite previously retiring.

TikToker Greyson Thurman (@grey.thurman) and two other students organized a fundraiser to help the elderly man be able to retire again.

“My classmates and I hate seeing Mr. James here; no one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live,” Greyson wrote in the caption of a video posted to TikTok.

The students started a GoFundMe and managed to raise a total of $270,880 for Mr. James to retire in comfort.

Initially, the campaign had a goal of $10,000, but as support began pouring in, the target amount was quickly surpassed and altered to $200,000.

Retirement is a milestone that most US workers look forward to. But for Mr. James, it was tragically cut short when his rent went up $400 per month.

Fortunately, with the power of kindness and social media, Mr. James’ life was changed for the better. The world may be a dark place at times, but this heartwarming situation just goes to show that people will rally together to help those in need.

