Everything You Need To Know About Pink Lemonade Blueberries

Did you know there are pink blueberries? The U.S. Department of Agriculture developed “pink lemonade” blueberries back in the 1970s but thought people would view them as unripe blueberries.

Now it’s been staging a comeback. Gardeners are attracted to this blueberry variety because of its potential for landscape planting. And because who doesn’t love the idea of pink fruit?! It’s special and unlike anything else in the fruit market.

The bushes produce white bell-shaped flowers and silvery blue leaves in the spring. By mid-summer, the actual fruit begins to emerge.

First, the berries appear as a green color, then pale pink, and finally ripen to a darker pink. They taste twice as sweet as regular blueberries, so maybe you’ll love them twice as much, too!

Pink lemonade blueberry bushes fall under the rabbit eye category of blueberry plants, so they grow well in colder climates. They are suitable for growing in most zones except for those with extreme temperatures.

Pink lemonade blueberry can be grown as a shrub, a hedge, or in containers. In a garden, plant them among peonies and rhododendrons. These flowers make great companions to this blueberry variety.

Like pretty much every other plant, pink lemonade blueberry bushes thrive in full sun. They can tolerate some shade but won’t produce as much fruit.

They also prefer well-drained, acidic soil. Add four to six inches of organic mulch around the plant’s base to retain the soil’s moisture and keep the roots cool.

If you want to grow your shrub in a container, choose a large-sized pot to provide plenty of space for the roots. Add some sand or peat moss to the soil.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.