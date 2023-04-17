He Didn’t Invite His Ex-Wife On His Family Vacation This Year Because She Was Wasted For The Entire Trip Last Year

This 50-year-old guy was married to his ex-wife, who is 51, for 10 years before they ultimately got divorced. And at the time they split, their 5-year-old daughter was just 1-year-old.

Thankfully, though, the divorce was “fairly amicable,” and they have been able to stay relatively close since then. However, he claimed that for various reasons, he was the person who became their daughter’s primary caregiver.

“But we do share custody,” he noted.

Anyway, for the past three years, he and his ex-wife have gone on vacations together with their daughter. They usually go on cruises or to all-inclusive resorts, and he thought the trips were really great.

“It has been fun for us to spend time together and fun for our daughter to have both of her parents together,” he said.

Last year, though, everything went sideways. They went on a 10-day cruise that he simply calls “the incident” in his head– because, apparently, his ex-wife was drunk the entire time.

There were numerous instances where she behaved really poorly. Plus, during one excursion, his ex even got so wasted that he was forced to actually carry her back onto the cruise ship!

This meant that he basically had to deal with a second drunk child. And not only did that stress him out, but it also upset and scared his daughter.

That’s why, this year, he decided to book a Disney Cruise without his ex-wife.

