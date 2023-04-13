He Got His Best Friend A Super Thoughtful Birthday Present, So His Girlfriend Accused Him Of Using “Weaponized Incompetence” When Buying Gifts For Her

This young man claims that he has never been great at gift-giving. He believes giving good presents is an art– one which he cannot seem to master.

“I don’t know if I am just not as thoughtful as everyone else or what,” he admitted.

In the past, he has had only one or two moments where he spotted something in a store, realized it reminded him of a loved one, and decided to purchase the item.

Aside from those rare instances, though, he always just goes for gift cards.

“Whenever a holiday or special event approaches, it’s like my mind goes black to what the person would like,” he said.

But, just last weekend, it was his best friend’s birthday. And leading up to the celebration, he apparently had a stroke of genius.

For context, he knew that his friend was a major history buff who spent a lot of time studying and traveling the world. Plus, for the last year, his friend has been writing a dissertation– and has plans to turn it into a book one day.

He has even read over the first drafts of his friend’s dissertation too. Sometimes he looks out of sheer curiosity, and other times he helps his friend out with proofreading.

Now, though, the entire work is nearly finished. So, he decided to base his birthday gift around that.

