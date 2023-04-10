He Tried To Honor His Late Wife By Repurposing Her Maternity Gown For His Daughter To Wear On Her First Birthday, But His Mother-In-Law Accused Him Of Destroying The Dress

Last April, this 38-year-old man tragically lost his wife during labor. She was only 35-years-old.

Apparently, his wife had delivered their baby prematurely, which led to some complications. Afterward, she ultimately passed away just one hour after their newborn– a baby girl– was brought into the world.

At the same time, his daughter also suffered from resulting complications– meaning that she was kept in the NICU for two months.

So, this whole situation was obviously extremely difficult for him and his family– particularly his mother-in-law, who was a single mother to his wife.

Thankfully, though, his daughter did get better after spending the first two months of her life in the NICU. And now, he claimed she is just as joyful and lively as most other 1-year-olds.

In fact, it was his daughter’s first birthday just a few days ago. And understandably, the milestone was quite bittersweet.

“I wished my wife could have been here to see our baby girl on her first milestone,” he recalled.

Since he couldn’t have his wife with him for the special day, though, he decided to honor her memory while trying to help his daughter feel his wife’s presence, too.

He drew inspiration from one of his wife’s old talents: stitching. In the past, she even taught him a lot about stitching as well.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.