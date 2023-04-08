Her Boyfriend Accused Her Of Being Cold Towards Him Whenever She Works From Home, But The Thing Is She Just Doesn’t Want To Be Distracted

Working from home is a luxury but can also be challenging to manage. Working from the comfort of home helps some people be really productive and focused. But, for others, working from home can encourage them to procrastinate. After all, your bed, television, pets, etc., is right in your workspace!

That’s why if you’re working from home, staying in a focused headspace is crucial.

One woman was confronted by her boyfriend, who accused her of being cold whenever she worked from home.

She’s 23-years-old and has been living with her boyfriend of two years for a few months. She has a full-time job and works from home for part of the week, while he’s unemployed and currently looking for a job. Her boyfriend is typically hanging around their house while she works.

“I work from home a few days a week, and when I work from home, I tend to be very cold,” she explained.

“My work isn’t difficult in itself, but I work in a stressful industry where anything can happen in a matter of a few minutes. I admit it when I am focused [on] working or studying, I don’t like anything or anyone distracting me.”

She likes to work in their bedroom, which has a desk. She prefers not to interact with anyone while working.

Whenever she takes a break, she’ll briefly chat with her boyfriend and maybe share a cup of coffee, but that’s about it.

He gets on her nerves occasionally, as he repeatedly asks her when she’ll be done working throughout the day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.