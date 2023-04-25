Her Boyfriend Found Photos Of Her Exes And Is Now Really Upset That They Were All “Ugly”

This 30-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 37, for about two years now.

But recently, her boyfriend stumbled across one of her old social media accounts. And while scrolling on her old page, he found a few photos with her exes that she had been tagged in.

At that point, her boyfriend apparently asked for more photos of her other exes– going as far back as high school.

Then, after he saw all of her old boyfriends in a line, he apparently became seriously upset that all four of her past partners were “ugly.”

Now, just to clarify, her current boyfriend is far from unattractive. In fact, she actually claimed that her boyfriend knows he is really handsome.

He has done some modeling in the past. Plus, her boyfriend never had any problem landing dates with women, and he even gets told he is good-looking by random people walking down the street.

“He knows he’s a handsome man, and it’s very obvious that my exes look nothing like him,” she said.

That’s why she was so confused about her boyfriend getting so upset– especially because from the beginning of their relationship, she had been crystal clear that looks were genuinely not important to her. Instead, appearance is actually at the bottom of her list in terms of what she looks for in a partner.

“Therefore, his good looks, for me, are a bonus to his warm personality, quick-witted humor, intelligent and interesting viewpoints, and good family values,” she explained.

