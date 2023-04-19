Her Boyfriend Keeps Implying That He Wants Her To Change Her Accent After They Have Been Dating For Over Two Years

This 19-year-old woman currently lives in her home country of Scotland. But, growing up, she never stayed in one place for long.

She was originally born in Moray and lived there until she was 7-years-old. Afterward, she was put into various care homes and remained in care until she turned 17 and left in June 2021.

So, she is now living back in Moray. But, throughout those 10 years, she lived all throughout Scotland.

For instance, she first lived in Inverness before moving to Aberdeen. Then, she went to Perth, Dundee, and Edinburgh. Finally, the last care home she lived in was located in Glasgow.

And since she moved around so much, she would up picking up various accents and dialects over the past decade.

“But I think the Glaswegian accent stuck with me the most,” she revealed.

That’s why whenever she meets new people, they just cannot tell where she is from. And even her friends back in Moray claim that she still sounds Glaswegian.

Anyway, she currently has a 19-year-old boyfriend who she has been dating for a little over two years.

Yet, for some reason, he just cannot accept the fact that her accent is different from most people’s due to her upbringing.

