Her Ex Had A Heart Attack And His Daughters Asked Her To Let Him Move Back Into Her House So She Can Take Care Of Him

If you’ve ever been through a breakup or a divorce, have you ever wondered what it would be like if your ex-partner still had to live in the same home as you?

One woman is dealing with a lot of stress after her ex had a heart attack and asked to move back into her house for a month while she looks after him.

When she was 22-years-old, she began dating a man who was 21 years older than her named Kevin. Early into their whirlwind relationship, she became pregnant with their son, Adam. She and Kevin split about three years later due to issues she says were mainly related to Kevin.

Now, she’s 29, Kevin is 50, and Adam is six. Over the years, she and Kevin developed a great co-parenting relationship.

“I don’t regret our relationship because I got our beautiful little boy out of it, and I don’t consider myself to have been taken advantage of,” she said.

However, Kevin recently suffered a heart attack, which has put a lot of stress on their family. Kevin has daughters from another relationship, but they all live far away from him.

Since she and Adam live nearby, she was the one to visit the hospital and make sure Kevin was okay. She stayed with him and told Kevin’s daughters to get on a plane.

Kevin had a procedure to remove a clot that caused the heart attack. His doctors said that he should stay with a family member for the next month so that someone could keep an eye on him.

“Although I’m not technically ‘family’ to him, I am his son’s mother,” she explained.

