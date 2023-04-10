Her Stepdaughter Made A Mess Of Their House With Her Friends Right After Their Housekeeper Cleaned, So She Expects Her Stepdaughter To Pay For The Next Time Their Housekeeper Comes

If you own a home or apartment, you know how frustrating it is when someone else makes it a mess.

One woman recently got upset with her stepdaughter after she invited a bunch of friends into their house who left behind a mess right after their cleaning service came. However, instead of making her clean up after them, she wants her to pay for the cleaner’s next shift.

She’s in her 40s and has been married to her husband for four years. They both have children from previous marriages, including his 18-year-old daughter, who she refers to as “O.”

Her stepdaughter lives with her and her husband full-time. Unfortunately, their relationship had a rocky start, but they’ve become a lot closer over the years.

“I told O from day one that I wasn’t her mom, but if there was anything she wants to talk about or need, she can come to me,” she explained.

“After a few months, we became quite close, and she talked to me about anything she was too embarrassed to talk about with her dad.”

Her stepdaughter recently started college and has been making some new friends. Although she goes to school, she still lives at home, so she often brings her college friends to the house.

This has become an issue for her, as they often leave the house a mess. Although her stepdaughter tends to clean up after herself, it gets bad when she brings her friends over.

She and her husband have been very busy with work these days, so she decided to hire a housekeeper that would come once a week to clean up the house, including her stepdaughter’s messes.

