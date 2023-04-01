Here’s How You Can Teach Your Child To Not Be Beholden To Instant Gratification

In today’s fast-paced society, instant gratification is just the way of things. We experience it with our phones by reacting to that ding or vibration that signifies we have received a notification.

It also happens with getting packages delivered to our doors that we ordered mere hours ago. Amazon’s same-day delivery feature lets us have whatever we desire almost immediately.

Instant gratification is described as an urge to satisfy a craving right away and give in to a short-term reward that may prohibit you from reaching a long-term goal.

Relying on instant gratification too much can create some problems, such as being unable to consider the bigger picture, distracting us from meaningful achievements, and leading to overall destructive habits. It breeds impulsivity, inattention, and unrest.

Children are often criticized for displaying these behaviors but growing up in this day and age, that might be all they know.

The availability of so much advanced technology has made it so that we can instantly get anything we want with just the tap of a button on a screen.

Plus, young kids aren’t exactly known for their patience, anyway. But just because we live in an age of instant gratification and kids are notorious for being terrible at waiting, that doesn’t mean you can’t help your child break out of the cycle and learn self-control.

Teach your child how to delay gratification. It’s an essential life skill. Delayed gratification is the resistance to temptation in the hopes of obtaining a more valuable reward later on.

Kids who are able to practice delaying gratification usually have more positive outcomes in their futures. They are more successful academically, can cope better with unpleasant feelings, and have greater social competence with peers.

