If You Were Offered Free Pizza For A Year, Would You Give Up Your Tickets For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

No one puts on a show like Taylor Swift. When T-Swift comes to town, everyone wants to be a spectator. It can’t be helped; she’s just the most mesmerizing musician.

So, of course, the demand for tickets to see the singer perform on her Eras tour is high. But unfortunately, the odds of scoring one are not in your favor.

You actually have a higher chance of getting into Harvard than getting Taylor Swift tickets.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Swifties have been doing anything they can to try to secure a seat.

You’re not a hardcore fan if you haven’t considered selling an organ, thought of calling Taylor Swift herself, or emailed your teachers to cut you some slack because you’re in distress over not getting tickets.

One pizzeria owner in New Orleans took a unique approach in his attempt to obtain tickets. He is offering free pizza in exchange for Taylor Swift tickets.

Zander White, the owner of Zee’s Pizzeria, is hoping someone will find a year’s worth of free pizza enticing enough to give up their concert tickets to The Eras tour.

He even put up a sign in the window advertising the deal, which read, “Free pizza for Swift tix.” It’s the deal of a lifetime! I mean, who doesn’t love free stuff?

Zander and his wife are huge Taylor Swift fans. The idea to trade pizza for tickets struck him after the whole Ticketmaster fiasco because, honestly, it seems impossible to get them any other way.

