The Guy That She’s In A Situationship With Recently Lost Something In His House, And Even Though He Told Her Not To Go Into His Bedroom To Look For It, She Did, So He Accused Her Of Snooping Through His Things

Have you ever been accused of snooping through someone’s things or invading someone’s privacy when all you were trying to do was help them with something?

This happened to a woman who was trying to help the man she was seeing find something and quickly got accused of snooping through his things.

She’s 32-years-old and in a ‘situationship’ with a man who’s the same age. Although they’ve been seeing each other for a year and a half, he doesn’t like to put a label on things, so she doesn’t refer to him as her boyfriend. However, they do spend a lot of time together and like to give each other gifts.

“I had gifted him a very expensive wallet which went missing,” she explained. “I have always been good at finding things, my memory is good, and I always know where his things are better than him at his house.”

She tried getting him to tell her any possible rooms the wallet could be in, but he didn’t give her much information.

Then, when she told him she would start helping him look for the wallet, he explicitly told her not to go looking in his bedroom and claimed it was because he had already looked in there.

“I obviously didn’t trust his searching ability, so I went to the bedroom and found the wallet on the bed under the covers,” she recalled. “When I gave it to him, instead of being happy, he looked angry.”

Her boyfriend was very upset that she had gone into his bedroom without permission, although she thought he wouldn’t care, especially because she had found his wallet.

“What I merely thought was a suggestion turned out to be a breach of his privacy or something,” she said.

