She Got Into An Argument With Her Husband After She Said That She And Her Kids Will No Longer Attend Her Stepson’s Sports Games Because Of His Attitude

Entering a blended family can be a very complicated situation, especially if there are young kids involved.

One woman recently got into an argument with her husband over how her stepson has been treating her and his siblings. Many problems have to do with how he’s been coping with the loss of his mother.

She’s been married to her husband for six years. Her husband has a 15-year-old son named Lucas. Sadly, Lucas’ mom passed away when he was only five.

She has two daughters from a previous relationship named Brynn and Miley, who are 11 and 9-years-old.

After she married her husband, they had a son named Alec together. Therefore, Lucas, Brynn, and Miley are step-siblings, while Alec is their half-sibling.

Over the years, she’s struggled with forming a close relationship with Lucas.

“Lucas is very closed off from me and the kids,” she explained. “I have always done my best to bond with him, but he is so withdrawn around me.”

After she married her husband, they all went to therapy as a family, hoping it would make them closer. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

However, she still tries her best to connect with Lucas and does supportive things like bringing his siblings to every sports event he has to cheer him on.

