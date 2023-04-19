She Lives At Home And Pays Her Parents Rent, Yet They Just Asked Her To Sleep In The Basement Because They Needed To Use Her Room For Their Guests

When you went off to college or moved out of your parent’s home, did they ever turn your old bedroom into something else, like an at-home gym or a guest room?

Well, that happened to one woman while still living with her parents.

She’s 26-years-old and started working as soon as she graduated from college. However, she still lives with her parents because they insisted that she stays with them.

It’s not as if she’s freeloading off of her parents either, as she pays her parent’s rent for her bedroom and helps with buying groceries. She also helps out with chores around the house.

Recently, she’s been feeling disrespected by her parents after they told her they’d have friends visiting them for four weeks and would need to use her room as a guest room for the visit. They suggested that she sleep in their basement on an air mattress.

This really upset her, especially since she’s been paying rent and wouldn’t be able to sleep in her own room.

So she figured this would be a good time to bring up leaving the nest. She told them that if they wanted to use her room as a guest room, she could move out and get her own place.

“There are several condo developments in my area that have units ready for immediate possession,” she explained.

After living with her parents for four years after college and working different jobs since she was 16, she saved plenty of money to buy her own unit. Another bonus from living at home all those years is that she is debt free.

