She Told Her Nephew He Wouldn’t Be Receiving Any More Gifts From Her After He Started Ranking Everyone’s Birthday Presents At His Party, And He Ended Up Crying

This 26-year-old woman only has one nephew, named Eric, who is 8-years-old. And while she doesn’t visit her sister and Eric a lot because she lives far away, she makes sure to see them for birthdays and holidays.

Plus, whenever she visits, she usually purchases Eric some candy or a toy as a surprise.

“To be honest, I like to spoil him, and maybe I am a little bit to blame for what happened, too,” she prefaced.

Since it was Eric’s birthday last week, she visited her family as usual and bought the little boy a nice toy car. Apparently, the car was pretty big and even had lights on it.

Anyway, after she arrived at the party, she first wished her nephew a happy birthday before handing over his gift. Eric immediately opened up the present and reportedly loved it.

“So far, this is the best one,” her nephew said.

Now, at the time, she figured Eric was just excited about the car. Later, though, it became clear that the comment was probably intended more maliciously.

This is because about an hour after the party started, Eric started making an announcement to all of the adult guests. During that announcement, he revealed how she “won” and was now the person her nephew loved the most.

Why, you might be wondering? Well, because she apparently got Eric the birthday present that he liked the most.

