She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Took Her Out To Dinner, But Then Tried To Pay With A Used Up Gift Card, So She Was Left Paying For Everything

This woman is from Orlando, Florida, and she went out on a date with a guy who took her out to dinner and tried to pay for the meal with a used up gift card.

TikTok user Caysie (@itscaysie) shared one of her worst date stories with a guy she had known for about a month.

So he asked her out on a date and told her to wear a fancy dress and heels. Of course, Caysie was under the impression that they were going to a more upscale restaurant.

But on the day of the outing, the guy asked her to choose between Olive Garden, Red Lobster, and one other restaurant.

“Okay, not super fancy and not heel-worthy, but okay. So we went to Olive Garden, which was fine. I like Olive Garden, so whatever,” said Caysie.

They agreed that he would pick her up at her apartment at six; however, he was almost an hour late and then refused to drive up to her door because he “didn’t want to have to turn around.”

Caysie lived toward the back of the apartment complex, so she was forced to walk all the way to the front in her dress and heels.

Dinner went well, but toward the end, he ordered a meal that he could bring home for lunch tomorrow.

When the bill came, he pulled out a gift card to pay for dinner. Then, the waitress informed him that there were only three dollars left on the card.

