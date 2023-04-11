She’s Pretty Positive Her Boyfriend Replaced Her Cat While She Was On Vacation, And She’s Trying To Figure Out How To Prove It

Have you ever heard of people replacing their pets with another one that looks just like them? For instance, some people don’t want to upset their young children if their pet fish passes away, so they’ll secretly replace the fish with a new one that looks just like it.

Replacing or swapping out pets seems absurd, but some people still have it happen to their animals.

One woman is almost positive her older boyfriend replaced her cat while she was on vacation, and she’s trying to figure out how to prove it.

She’s 23-years-old and has been in a relationship with a man 20 years older than her for three years. She has two cats named Baxter and Badger, and she recently asked her boyfriend to watch them while she was on vacation visiting family.

Badger has had issues adjusting to her boyfriend and has lashed out at him. He’s peed on her boyfriend’s clothes and scratched or attacked him out of the blue. Badger is a rescue who has always had slight behavior issues, but they’ve worsened since she’s been with her boyfriend.

She believes it’s because Badger isn’t used to having a man in the house, and he’ll eventually get over it, but her boyfriend thinks he has a vendetta against him.

“My boyfriend is set to move in in a few months when his lease is up, but due to Badger’s behavior, he decided to give me a choice,” she explained.

“Either I get rid of Badger, or he doesn’t move in at all. I stood my ground. My cats mean everything to me, and I was appalled that he would even bring up getting rid of them.”

She and her boyfriend have been arguing about rehoming Badger for a while, but they never reached a solid compromise before she had to leave for her vacation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.