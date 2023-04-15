She’s Sharing A Few Study Methods That Could Help You Tackle Your Final Exams With Confidence And Less Stress

As the semester is coming to a close, finals are the last hurdle that students must cross before going on their long-awaited summer break.

Finals week is a nerve-racking time, with students poring over books and basically living in the library, scrambling to cram as much knowledge into their heads as they can before their tests.

If this sounds like you, you will probably be relieved to hear that there are more effective ways to study.

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @studying_my is sharing a few study methods that will help you tackle your final exams with confidence and less stress. Use any of these study tips to ace your next exam and keep your GPA up!

First is the Feynman Technique. The Feynman Technique is a four-step learning process developed by Richard Feynman.

It involves learning a topic, teaching it to someone else, refining the lesson, and reviewing anything else you don’t understand.

Feynman’s logic was that once you’re able to explain the topic in a way someone with no knowledge of the subject will understand, only then do you fully have a grasp on the concept.

Next up is the best technique, according to the creator. You can attempt a mock test at home. Pretend like you’re really taking the exam.

When you’re finished, check which answers you may have gotten wrong and study those concepts more in-depth.

This method forces your brain to go back to past concepts and increase your understanding of the topic.

