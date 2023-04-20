She’s Worried About Facing Her Fiancé After Fleeing Their Wedding Over The Loss Of Her Late Daughter’s Dress

This 30-year-old woman was supposed to tie the knot with her fiancé, who is 32, this past Sunday. But, after she couldn’t locate a really sentimental garment on her big day, she actually fled the ceremony.

Now, for context, she and her fiancé were expecting a baby girl. And had things gone according to plan, her daughter would have been 3-months-old now.

However, when she was 32 weeks pregnant, she tragically had a stillbirth. So, she was understandably devastated and honestly wanted to just postpone the wedding.

No one else in her family agreed with her, though. Instead, they all claimed that by tying the knot, she and her fiancé would be ending a terribly dark chapter of their lives on a “beautiful note.”

“That by continuing to get married as planned, it would help us heal and move on,” she added.

So, she wound up agreeing to move forward with their wedding. However, she just had one condition.

Before her stillbirth, she had planned to walk down the aisle holding her newborn daughter. And her daughter was supposed to wear a beautiful dress that she specially made for the occasion.

Given that her daughter could not be with her on her wedding day anymore, though, she still wanted to carry a piece of her baby with her. More specifically, her condition was that she would carry her late daughter’s dress with her as she walked down the aisle.

Now, after she revealed this plan, she detailed how countless people– from her fiancé to her own mom– found the idea really creepy and morbid. They even claimed that she was trying to make a joyous and happy occasion all about her and her grief.

