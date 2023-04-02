His Wife Started Crying After She Asked Him If He Thought She Looked Skinny In A Dress She Tried On, And He Said No

Many people know that uncomfortable feeling you get when a friend tries on an article of clothing and then asks, “Does this make me look fat?”

Then you begin to wonder if you should truly be honest at that moment or not.

A man has been trying to be reasonably honest with his wife about her appearance ever since she became obsessed with how she looks.

His wife is 31years-old and constantly worries about whether or not she looks skinny. However, he says she is clinically and visibly obese.

He still thinks she is a beautiful woman and loves her for who she is, but no one can deny that she is overweight.

“She already is seeing her therapist and doctor about it, so she learns to accept her body,” he said. “I find her beautiful either way, but she keeps asking me whether I think she’s skinny or not.”

On multiple occasions, he’s had to tell her that although she’s not “skinny,” she is still beautiful. He does this because he doesn’t want to feed into any body dysmorphia she may be experiencing and wants her to accept her body the way it is.

Recently, he made her very upset with his comments about her appearance during a trip to the mall.

They went to a store together, and she decided to try on a dress. She felt very happy and excited in the fitting room once she had the dress on. As it turns out, she was really excited about the dress because she thought she looked slim in it.

