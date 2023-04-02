While She Was Showing A House To A Man, Her Sixth Sense Kicked In, And She Realized He Was Trying To Lure Her Into A Dangerous Situation

Have you ever been in a situation where you suddenly get a physical feeling that something terrible is going to happen, almost like you had a sixth sense at that moment?

It happened to one woman while she was showing a house to a man who may have been about to lure her into a dangerous situation.

She was in her early twenties and was a receptionist in a sales office for a manufactured housing community. She was so excited to have her first office job.

“I greeted potential buyers, set up appointments, and staged the spec homes with our stock of furniture and decorations,” she said. “I worked with one other person in the office, who was the salesman.”

Whenever the salesman wasn’t in the office, she took potential buyers to look at their spec homes, which are move-in ready houses.

One day, a man came into their office looking to purchase his first home. The salesman wasn’t around when he went in, so she took the man to look at their houses by herself.

As they walked to the homes, she chatted with him about different floor plans, and they had a friendly conversation.

“He was friendly and reminded me of a classmate from high school that had played offense on the football team,” she remembered.

“I decided to show him the two home models that best fit his price range and desired floor plan.”

