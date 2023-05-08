After She Shared Her Goal Of Becoming A Janitor, Her Mom Just Laughed In Her Face

Growing up, this young woman was surrounded by people who lived to work. She, on the other hand, holds a different philosophy– believing that you should just work to live.

She is also a self-proclaimed minimalist who only wants to make enough money to survive. Due to that, she doesn’t feel like her work is an ingrained part of her personality.

So, she has held a ton of different odd jobs– ranging from cooking and customer service to daycare.

While she was happy just bopping around, though, her mom kept holding out the hope that she would find “her” path.

“Or, rather, my path that my mom approves of,” she clarified.

Recently, though, it dawned on her that her favorite responsibility in all of her past jobs was always cleaning.

Apparently, she genuinely enjoys cleaning and is also an introvert who likes to remain active.

But, in the past, the idea of becoming a janitor never even occurred to her– because, where she is from, people tend to look down on the profession.

After she moved and started living in the countryside, though, she gained some humility and learned to appreciate a peaceful approach to life.

