He Confronted His Wife For Using Her Pregnancy As An Excuse To Be Extra Rude To Him, But She Told Him This Is Her True Self

Pregnant women have to go through so much, with all of the major changes happening to their bodies that affect their moods and demeanors.

Growing a human being is hard, and pregnant women should be allowed to be a bit more selfish in order to take care of themselves and rest.

But one man is convinced that his wife has been using her pregnancy as an excuse to be extra rude to him, and he’s getting tired of it.

He’s 35, and his 29-year-old wife is three months pregnant with their first child. They’ve been married for four years and have been together for six years in total.

His wife is East Asian and has lived in many different countries in that region before settling with him in his home city of London, England.

They’re very busy people as they both work corporate jobs. In addition, he has a small business that he runs on the side.

With everything going on, his wife has been struggling with her pregnancy. She’s been dealing with a lot of nausea and discomfort.

Recently, his wife has been complaining to him and tells him he doesn’t do enough to help her around the house.

“I am very happy to help and do chores like washing up, vacuuming, cleaning, and groceries without her asking,” he explained.

