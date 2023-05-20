He Wants To Sell A Family Heirloom Worth Five Figures To Fund His Lavish Wedding, But His Family Is Furious

This 38-year-old man and his fiancée, who is 39, are planning to tie the knot this summer. And ideally, they would like to have a luxurious wedding at a winery that is located in another state.

But unlike many couples who hope to save money on their nuptials, he and his fiancée have other plans.

They have both agreed that since their wedding will be the most important day of their lives, they should try to make the event as memorable and special as possible.

So, while they do have stable jobs and a decent amount of money in their savings accounts, he and his fiancée don’t exactly have enough cash to fund their “admittedly ambitious” wedding plans.

However, his father sadly passed away back in January. And within the will, he was given a very valuable family heirloom which is worth about five figures.

But he admitted that he isn’t really into “big family traditions.” That’s why, even though he believes the heirloom is nice to have, he is not very attached to the item.

“I have plenty of other good memories of my father, and I don’t need a fancy heirloom to remember him by,” he explained.

His 34-year-old brother, on the other hand, is apparently a huge history buff. And his brother is also extremely attached to the family heirloom.

In fact, when it came out that he had inherited the item, his brother was actually very upset by their father’s decision to structure the will that way.

