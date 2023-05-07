Her Ex-Husband Posted On Social Media That She Allows Their Teen Daughter Look Like A Bum

It’s extremely common for parents that have split up to argue about certain things involving their children, and it’s easy to get caught up in who seems like the better parent.

But when it comes to things like your kid’s personal hygiene, your kid’s best interests need to come first.

One woman is very angry with her ex after he wouldn’t get the proper products to help their daughter care for her hair.

She and her husband have a 16-year-old daughter named Brooke. Brooke is mixed race as she’s black, and her ex-husband is white. She split from her ex-husband 10 years ago, but they’re still in touch because they co-parent Brooke.

“Brooke has always had trouble with styling her hair, so she kept it fairly short,” she explained.

“A couple years ago, I heard about the curly girl method, and since using some of those principles, Brooke was able to get her hair styled properly and make it look good, so she’s grown it out since then.”

In order for Brooke to maintain her longer hairstyle, she needs a lot of high-quality products and dedicates a lot of time to taking care of it each day.

She always does her best to accommodate Brooke and get her the products she needs, but her ex-husband is a different story.

He doesn’t like spending a lot of money on hair products and doesn’t have them whenever Brooke stays at his house.

