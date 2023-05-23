He’s A Speech Language Pathologist Talking About How To Get Children To Learn More Words Faster At A Younger Age

Your child is exposed to words, sounds, and conversations starting from birth, so they’re constantly acquiring new information.

Usually, kids begin talking around 12 to 18 months of age. In these early stages of verbal communication, they will utter their first recognizable word.

But even though they’ve started speaking doesn’t mean they will still need a little assistance with keeping the flow of words coming.

Help your child reach those language milestones and further develop their communication skills with this simple method!

Eli Lowham (@slpsmart) is a speech-language pathologist, and he’s sharing a technique called acoustic highlighting that helps children learn more words.

Acoustic highlighting is a technique where you put more emphasis on the words and sounds you want to teach your child by changing your pitch, tone, or volume. Studies have shown that it can increase word learning by up to 25 percent.

Much like a highlighter is used to make certain parts of a text stand out, acoustic highlighting calls attention to the sound of words and phrases.

It helps kids focus on the important parts of speech, making it easier for them to understand and learn to speak.

Humans are pattern-seeking creatures, so we’re always trying to look for connections. When acoustic highlighting is incorporated into speech, it disrupts the pattern, essentially shining a spotlight on a specific word and pulling focus toward it.

