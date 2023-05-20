He’s Threatening To Financially Cut Off His Daughter If She Won’t Be Civil To His New Girlfriend

It can be tough to adjust to your parent’s new partner, especially after you’ve lost your other parent.

One man’s daughter refuses to accept his new girlfriend after the death of her mom, and now he’s threatening to cut her off financially if she doesn’t start showing her some respect.

He’s a 54-year-old father of two. He has a 26-year-old son and a 24-year-old daughter named Jane. Jane is a junior in college, and he has been supporting her financially while she focuses on her studies.

He lost his wife, and his kids lost their mother to cancer 11 years ago. It was terribly hard on the entire family, especially for Jane, who was very close to her mom. She’s been in therapy for the last few years to try and heal.

He never thought he’d date again, as he was always focused on giving his kids enough love and attention after losing their mom. But one year ago, he met a woman named Lacy in a painting class.

She’s 42 years old and was a recent divorcee when they met, so they took things slowly but eventually entered a relationship. Lacy is the first woman he’s had feelings for since his wife, and he really cares for her.

He waited a while before telling his kids about his new relationship. When he finally did, his son was very happy and supportive, but Jane was less than thrilled.

“Lacy and my son get along quite well, but Jane has only been cold and passive-aggressive towards her,” he explained.

“Lacy has tried her best to be kind and hasn’t pushed to be in Jane’s life, but Jane’s attitude hasn’t changed.”

